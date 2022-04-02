Ukraine spends $10 billion on military operations per month

KYIV (TASS): Ukraine’s spending on combat operations amounted to approximately $10 billion per month. This was announced on Saturday by the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting held under his chairmanship on economic development.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the economic blocs of the office of the head of state and the cabinet of ministers,” the ministry’s website said in a statement.

“According to the calculations of the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian state spends about $10 billion for a month of hostilities,” the office of the President of Ukraine reports.

“At the meeting, they discussed sources of financing expenses, in particular, their own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine’s international partners,” Zelensky’s office notes. The meeting discussed the state of the Ukrainian economy, as well as considered forecasts for its development in the near future.

The participants of the meeting at Zelensky’s also discussed the sowing campaign in Ukraine, including the provision of fuel to farmers. Ways were considered to diversify fuel imports and protect the energy infrastructure, the office of the head of the Ukrainian state reports.

