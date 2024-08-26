F.P Report



Ukraine has intensified its cross-border offensive, claiming the destruction of a second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region, as it seeks to disrupt Russian supply lines and expand its incursion into Russian territory. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the attack on the bridge near the town of Zvannoye on Sunday, just days after a similar strike on a bridge in Glushkovo.

“Minus one more bridge,” wrote Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram, sharing a video of the aerial strike. He emphasized that these precision attacks aim to weaken Russian logistical capabilities, critical for their military operations.

The operation is part of a broader strategy articulated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his Sunday evening address, Zelenskyy praised the military’s efforts and revealed the mission’s broader objectives. “Our primary task in these defensive operations is to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions,” he said. Zelenskyy also highlighted the goal of creating a buffer zone within Russian territory, particularly in the Kursk region.

The strikes have had a noticeable impact on Russian military logistics, with pro-Kremlin bloggers acknowledging the strategic setbacks. The Mash news site reported that only one bridge in the area remains intact, potentially complicating Moscow’s efforts to resupply its forces and evacuate civilians.

This latest escalation comes as Ukraine continues its broader military operations, with Ukrainian forces reportedly advancing across 1,000 square kilometers of Kursk territory, although this has yet to be independently verified. The incursion has bolstered Ukrainian morale as Russia intensifies its efforts in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy has also called on Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, arguing that doing so would enable Ukrainian forces to further degrade Russia’s ability to wage war. He pointed to Russian bases within its own territory as launch sites for attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, urging that these be targeted to prevent further destruction.

Moscow, meanwhile, claimed on Sunday to have captured the village of Svyrydonivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, underscoring the ongoing intensity of the conflict on multiple fronts.