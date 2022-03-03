Ukraine tells IAEA to ask NATO to close skies over nuclear facilities

Kyiv (TASS): Ukraine asks the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to apply to NATO with a demand to close access to the airspace over nuclear facilities in the country. This was announced on Thursday by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

“In order to return the situation related to the safety of nuclear installations, facilities at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and in the exclusion zone, to the legal field, we insist on taking urgent decisive actions to apply to the IAEA to NATO with a demand to introduce <…> the closure of space over the territory of Ukraine taking into account the risks and the geography of the nuclear power plants of NNEGC Energoatom, the message on the official website says.

In the appeal, the Ukrainian side insists on actions by the IAEA for an immediate ceasefire and to prevent troops from approaching closer than 30 km from the nuclear power plant. Ukraine also stated that it expects specific actions from the IAEA “in the form of ‘peer pressure’, which is usually used by member countries of the organization against parties that evade respect for the priority of security.”

In addition, the authors of this initiative in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine suggest that the IAEA participants exclude Russia’s access to “the agency’s intellectual and technical resources while simultaneously strengthening control over the use of nuclear material in the country.” Kyiv also insists on terminating all relations with all Russian citizens responsible for nuclear energy who are employed in all UN structures.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics for help.

He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the goal is the demilitarization and denazification of the country.

As stated in the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian military does not strike at cities, but disable only the military infrastructure, so nothing threatens the civilian population.

