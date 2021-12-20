KIEV: In 2022, 10 large-scale maneuvers are planned in Ukraine with the participation of NATO aircraft and navy. Expenditures from the country’s budget for conducting large military exercises will grow to 106.5 million hryvnias (in 2021 – 39 million hryvnias).

The Ukrainian authorities explain that the exercises are conditioned by the country’s course towards joining NATO and the European Union, as well as “a difficult military-political situation requiring an increase in the operational capabilities of the Ukrainian army.”

Here is a list of military training operations planned on the territory of Ukraine:

Sea Breeze. They are held in the summer in the Black Sea. Working off of tasks on land, in the sea and in the sky is in progress.

In 2022, 7,500 troops, 85 ships, 70 aircraft and helicopters are expected. Of these, 2000 military personnel from NATO countries, 20 units of air equipment. Rapid Trident. The exercises are taking place at a training ground in western Ukraine, in the Lvov region. 8,500 troops are expected, including 1,500 US soldiers and 2,000 other NATO members. “Silver Saber” (Silver Saber). The exercises will be conducted by Ukraine and Poland. They will be held in three stages: in February – April, May – July, August – December. During the maneuvers, NATO experts will assess the Ukrainian special operations forces.

Number: 5,000 troops, 16 aircraft and helicopters, 10 ships. From Poland there are 1,000 military personnel, four planes and helicopters. “Riverine”.The exercises are taking place on the Danube with the participation of Ukraine and Romania. Their goal is to work out tasks with the involvement of the Naval Forces, the Coast Guard and border guards. It is expected that 400 military personnel, 20 ships, 10 aircraft and helicopters will take part in them. The military contingent will be divided equally. “Cossack Mace”. Ukraine and Great Britain will work out the interaction between their military forces. In 2021, they were held in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. According to legend, the military repulsed the capture of cities by a conditional enemy.

In 2022, it is planned to involve 5,500 military personnel, 30 aircraft and helicopters, and 11 ships.

From the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, 1,500 military personnel, 10 aircraft and helicopters, and three ships will arrive. From other NATO members – up to 1000 military, 10 aircraft and helicopters, three ships. Maple Arch. Canada, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland and other NATO countries will take part in these exercises.

The goal is to increase the compatibility of the armed forces of the participating countries.

Canada will send 300 troops, four planes and helicopters. Lithuania and Poland – 500 military and aviation.

Other NATO member states are deploying some 700 troops and six aircraft and helicopters. “Light Avalanche” (Blonde Avalanche). According to legend, the military should take part in the elimination of the consequences of the floods.

Number – 1,300 military personnel, 13 aircraft. From Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and NATO member countries – 200 military and two planes and helicopters. “Joint efforts” (Joint Efforts). The exercises will be attended by Ukraine, the United States and other NATO countries.

The number of military personnel will be 12,500. Arrival of 70 ships, 90 aircraft and helicopters is expected.

From the USA – 1000 military, 10 ships, 20 planes and helicopters. From other NATO members – 2,500 military, 40 ships, 40 aircraft and helicopters. “Viking” (Viking). Ukraine, Sweden and other NATO members will work out the exercises without military equipment. They are aimed at establishing interaction during international peacekeeping operations.

The total strength of the forces will be 500 troops, of which 100 from Sweden and another 200 from NATO. Multinational training. Throughout 2022, 4,000 specialists from the United States and other NATO countries will train 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen in various regions of Ukraine.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov emphasized that such an escalation of the presence of NATO forces in the region could entail “the most serious consequences” for Ukraine.

Military expert Konstantin Sivkov noted that the exercises of Ukraine and NATO countries can serve as a cover for the deployment of a group of troops. In his opinion, Russia should “clearly, in addition to diplomatic statements, prepare to repel military aggression.”

“America is preparing for a war with China and Russia. To do this, she needs to bring her troops as close as possible to the borders of Russia. Naturally, the General Staff very closely monitors such American actions and, studying their tactics and strategy, takes appropriate countermeasures to defend, and possibly prevent their offensive operations,” emphasized the retired Colonel General, ex-Commander of the Airborne Forces Russia Georgy Shpak.