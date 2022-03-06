Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons delivery vehicles

MOSCOW (TASS): Ukraine has been working on the modernization of existing and the creation of new missile weapons that can be used as a means of delivering nuclear weapons. This information was shared with TASS by a source in one of the Russian departments.

He pointed out that Kyiv covers most of these developments with the implementation of joint projects with other countries. “In particular, in December 2013, an agreement was reached on cooperation in the missile sphere with Turkey, in which the main role should be played by the Ukrainian rocket and space enterprises Yuzhmashzavod and Yuzhnoye Design Bureau, which previously participated in the creation of the Soviet nuclear missile arsenal, – “The main goal of this cooperation is the creation of a mobile complex equipped with a solid-propellant ballistic missile range of up to 1,500 km,” the source said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian “Yuzhmashzavod” is also developing a mobile ground-based missile system “Grom-2” at the expense of Saudi Arabia. “In the export version, Grom-2, according to Kyiv, will have a range of up to 280 km. However, according to experts, it is possible to upgrade it in order to increase the firing range over 500 km (according to some estimates, up to 1,000 km)” he added.

The source also stressed that since 2017, the Alibey missile range has been operated in the Odessa region in Ukraine to conduct flight tests of rocket technology.

Source further said that Ukraine received plutonium of the required quality for the development of nuclear weapons from abroad, there is every reason to believe that this was not without the participation of the United States.

“To speed up this R&D (research and development work – TASS note), plutonium of the required quality was obtained from abroad at the initial stage. According to available information, the United States has already transferred this material to its partners. There is reason to believe that and in the “Ukrainian case” it was not without the participation of Washington,” the source said.

He stressed that, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, developments to create a nuclear explosive device (NED), which could later be used in the design of nuclear warheads, were carried out in Ukraine “both in uranium and plutonium areas.” “The scientific community of Ukraine has sufficient competencies to create both “implosive” and “cannon” type nuclear explosive devices. Kyiv could also secretly acquire technologies for centrifugal uranium enrichment and laser isotope separation from the West,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

According to him, a key role in the creation of NEDs was assigned to the National Scientific Center “Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology” (NSC KIPT), “since the experimental base available there makes it possible to conduct a wide range of studies on the study of nuclear materials, including spent reactor fuel assemblies, which could be used to produce weapons-grade plutonium.” “At the same time, the neutron physics division of the NSC KIPT carried out calculations of the criticality of nuclear reactors, which are also applicable in the nuclear weapons field. Assistance to the Center in the development of methods for the separation of isotopes of nuclear materials was provided by specialized structures of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, in particular, the Institute for Nuclear Research and the Institute organic chemistry,” the source said.

He added that the Institute for Nuclear Safety Problems in Chernobyl, the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety in Kyiv and the Institute for Condensed System Physics in Lvov also participated in these works, “which have scientific background and appropriate hardware and software potential in the field of modeling states of matter.”

Ukraine could acquire nuclear weapons within a few months, source added.

“According to the conclusion of Western experts, the Kyiv regime was the closest to creating a nuclear explosive device based on plutonium by secretly obtaining it from spent nuclear fuel stored in the country. Ukrainian specialists could manufacture such a device within a few months,” the source said.

According to him, having been implementing programs in both the nuclear and missile spheres for more than two decades, Ukraine has been consistently moving towards the formation of all the necessary conditions for creating its own nuclear weapons. “In particular, significant results have been achieved in the field of modeling nuclear chain reactions, isotope separation of fissile materials, as well as in the study and metallurgy of nuclear materials,” the source said.

Ukraine has been negotiating with foreign companies to help the country set up its own uranium enrichment facilities, source added.

He pointed out that in recent years, Ukraine “intensified exploration of deep layers in the territory of existing uranium mines, as well as the development of promising uranium deposits,” in particular, in the Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions. “At the same time, Ukrainian representatives initiated a dialogue with foreign companies on providing assistance to Ukraine in creating its own uranium enrichment enterprises in the country,” the source said.

“In this regard, it is noteworthy that the hydrometallurgical plant in Zhovti Vody is already processing uranium oxide concentrate from ore mined in Ukraine, which can be used in the process of uranium enrichment in gas centrifuges without additional processing and purification,” the agency’s interlocutor added.

Ukraine stepped up and gave a clear practical focus to the preparations for the creation of its own nuclear weapons by order of the ex-president of the republic Petro Poroshenko in 2014, source said.

“These works acquired a clearly expressed practical orientation and growing activity in 2014 after the well-known events in Ukraine on the tacit order of Petro Poroshenko, then the president of the country,” the source informed.

According to him, Ukraine began work on forming the technological basis for creating its own nuclear weapons as early as 1994, immediately after the signing of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. “[Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement at the Munich Security Conference in February about the possibility of Ukraine achieving a nuclear status was not accidental. Immediately after joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 1994 as a non-nuclear state, Ukraine began R&D and development work – TASS note) in order to form a technological basis for the possible creation of our own nuclear weapons,” the source said.

