Ukraine’s desolation and NATO’s dilemma

According to western media, NATO is considering deploying additional forces on its eastern flank on a permanent basis. According to reports, the NATO strategists are exploring several options including permanent deployment of additional troops, deployment of combat battalions on a rotational basis, while some circles suggest handing over Soviet-made Polish MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, so Ukraine can defend itself against Russian invasion. However, there are wide differences among the NATO members over the issue of Polish MiG-29 fighters for Ukraine because of operational, administrative, and political technicalities. Currently, most NATO nations including the United States are resisting handing over Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, due to the potential reaction of Russia and have left this issue up to the Polish government as its sole decision.

Earlier, Ukraine had requested western nations for the provision of fighter aircrafts particularly Soviet-made jets which are already used by the Ukrainian Air Force. Currently, Poland is ready to hand over all its MiG-29 fighter jets and demanding F-16 fighter aircraft from the US to fill its gap. On other hand, Russia has categorically told the west that it will consider the provision of fighter jets as a direct attack on its sovereignty and will react decisively. Therefore, the western nations are not ready to be part of the Ukrainian war by providing substantial military support to their so-called ally. Recently, the NATO Secretary-General has categorically said that although it is important to support Ukraine, it is also important to prevent a war between the Russian Federation and NATO. According to him, NATO will not send troops to Ukraine. Currently, the United States and NATO have practically left Ukraine at the mercy of the Russian Federation, while Ukrainian authorities are hoping for substantial military and economic support from its western allies as its domestic ammunition reserves and essential commodities have exhausted after one month of the war. The NATO leaders have gathered in Brussels to deliberate on the Ukrainian issue and their response to the current situation while their decision will set the future course of the war in Ukraine.