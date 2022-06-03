Ukraine’s grain corridor and Turkish diplomacy

According to western media, Turkey’s rigorous diplomatic efforts succeeded in getting a nod from Russia and Ukraine for the preparation of a Road Map aimed at resolving the global food crisis provoked by the Russia-Ukraine war. As said, as a result of the negotiations of the Turkish side with representatives from the Russian Federation, Ukraine and the UN, a Road Map has been prepared, which will ensure the functionality of the Grain Corridor under the auspices of the world organization. In the quadripartite format, it is planned to consider issues relating to the proposed grain corridor including route, insurance, ship security, demining of ports and sea route, an ease in Russian blockade as well as the composition of the Command Center.

Turkey’s Erdogan has been fairly charismatic in his diplomatic outreach and tackling of the situation despite the fact that he is an annoying figure for the United States and its allies due to his fearless pan-Islamic approach in regional and global affairs. Being an active regional player in the Eastern Europe, Turkey has been involved in negotiations with both parties since the eruption of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, to cease hostilities, restore peace and pave the path for resolution of the worsening economic and food crisis in the world. While considering the fact that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has pushed the global economy into an upheaval and several African, Asian and Latin American nations are facing famine-like situations due to non-availability of food grains and extraordinary price hikes over the past few months.

According to reports, Turkey initiated a dialogue process with Ukraine and Russian Federation along with the participation of the UN to establish a grain-export corridor but rivals were chasing conflicting ideas as Russia wanted withdrawal of western economic sanctions while Ukrainian side desired a complete halt of aggression against it, whereas the United States and western nations were not much hopeful about the success of Turkey’s grain corridor initiative. Besides these political snags there had been some security issues due to the presence of sea mines in the black Sea and heightened hostilities between Russia and the west in the region. However, Turkey strongly advocated the idea of a grain corridor through Bosporus strait which provides a secure and relatively short route to the cargo vessels heading toward Asia and Africa. The Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky supported Erdogan’s idea of establishment of a grain corridor through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and Bosporus Strait during their telephone conversation in recent days. The announcement of the formation of a grain corridor has attracted huge commendation across the world while the UN Secretary General and global leaders termed it a positive development that could lead toward larger consensus regarding end of the war in Ukraine. According to Turkish officials, there will be more sessions in the coming days to define the mechanics regarding cargo operation and passage of vessels through the war-hit area. In fact, creation of such a mechanism was essential to end sufferings of the Ukrainian government and farmers as well as to overcome the growing scarcity of food in most parts of the world. Therefore, other nations including the west must support the Turkish initiative to pause the miseries of mankind around the globe.