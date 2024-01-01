Ukraine’s Kursk attack: How the latest offensive can impact the war and US elections

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine’s surprise incursion in Kursk, which marked the first time since the Second World War that Russia’s borders had been breached, has opened wide the playing field between Moscow, Kyiv and the West, with one of Kyiv’s key allies, the US, heading for a decisive election.

Experts say Ukraine’s counteroffensive threatens to change the tide of the war with the high number of Russian casualties limiting President Vladimir Putin’s ability to mobilize more troops as Russians grow seemingly concerned over the high human cost of the war, a conflict which may tip the scales in the looming US elections.

“The Russians have barricade forces behind their young troops, so if their troops turn around to run away, they get shot by their own people. And so, the loss of life is huge, but it is grinding away, slow progress,” Sean Bell, a military analyst told Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan in an interview.

According to Bell, Putin does not want to do another round of mobilization because that would be very difficult for the “Russian people to stomach.” The Russian leader has been trying to recruit mercenaries from around the world with very attractive bounties, he said, but they have suffered tremendous casualties because they have been pushed straight to the front line, and therefore the number of such hired mercenaries has apparently plummeted.

A wider sentiment among Ukrainians before the Kursk incursion was the feeling of being left behind by the West in terms of not having enough arms support, limits on the use of weapons and a greater focus on the war in Gaza. That sentiment, however, has shifted after Ukrainian forces punched through Russia’s western border into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in a surprise counterattack which is still ongoing.

“One of the reasons why this Kursk offensive happened is to show that there are no such things as red lines, and to show that the Ukrainian army has the capability to change the tide of the war. We just need not to have our hands tied behind our backs,” Svitlana Morenets, a Ukrainian journalist told Al Arabiya English.

Kyiv has so far abided by weapons restriction from the West, Morenets said, adding that some of these restrictions have demoralized Ukrainian forces with many soldiers voluntarily deserting their positions, denting holes in the Ukrainian defense lines and affecting conscription.

“It’s very hard to convince men, after two years of full-scale war, why they should go and risk their lives, especially when they know they won’t have enough weapons,” she said.

According to a former advisor to Putin, Russians “are absolutely sure” that the US will allow the Ukrainian army to deploy long distant rockets missiles to attack big Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg.

“Joe Biden will make this decision before he finishes presidency. Probably he will not do it before the presidential elections because he understands that such kind of escalation can undermine the opportunity of Kamala Harris to be elected as president,” Sergei Markov told Al Arabiya English.

Markov said he believes that negotiations to halt the war could happen as a result of the upcoming US elections, adding that the result of the American elections “is in the hands of Vladimir Putin.”

He said: “If Vladimir Putin agrees with Americans to stop the war in Ukraine, Kamala Harris will win the election. If Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war and this war will continue, Donald Trump will win the elections.”

Markov also hinted at the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weaponry if Ukraine continues intensive attacks on Moscow or if NATO were to directly engage in the war by deploying weapons and fighter jets from nearby airbase.

“The Russian elite has intensive discussion about conditions under which Russian tactical nuclear weaponry can be used. Some people say that it could happen if there were to be intensive attacking of Moscow; some say it could happen if F-16 aviation would be used by, in fact, NATO from airfield from Romania and Poland.”