Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive Intensifies as Russia Faces Pressure on Multiple Fronts

As the war in Ukraine enters its 1,080th day, President Vladimir Putin admitted that the situation in Kursk is “very difficult” amidst a fresh Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine has deployed two mechanised battalions, tanks, and armored vehicles near the border town of Sudzha, intensifying the conflict in the region. While the Kremlin did not comment on the extent of the offensive, Kyiv refrained from confirming details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his forces for their actions in Kursk and criticized Moscow’s indifference towards the safety of its civilians. Kyiv offered a humanitarian corridor to Russia but has yet to receive an official request from Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France and F-16s from the Netherlands, bolstering its air capabilities. Ukrainian forces also targeted an airfield in southern Russia, reportedly igniting a fire.

The conflict continues to escalate, with the Ukrainian delegation set to present its stance on ending the war at the Munich Security Conference next week.

Source: The Guardian (7 Feb 2025)