Ukraine’s new prime minister seeks new IMF funding, aid from US

KYIV (Reuters) : Ukraine’s new prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, said she will probably seek more financing from the International Monetary Fund, and will speak with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about new funding, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.



“If the baseline scenario assumes the war will continue into next year, it is very likely we will have a new IMF program,” Svyrydenko told Bloomberg News in an interview.

$120 billion for defense

Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defense spending next year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.



Negotiations are ongoing with NATO and EU members as Ukraine seeks $60 billion in funding from partners, he added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.