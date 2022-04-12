Ukraine’s provocations and Russia’s belligerence

The First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky has told the world forum that Ukrainian authorities are preparing for new provocations and Russia handed over information about new hassles of the Ukrainian authorities to the United Nations. While talking about the allegedly staged discovery of mass graves in the village of Ragovka near Kiev, Polyansky said that the reporters from foreign media arrived in the city of Kremyannaya in advance to record a provocation prepared by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the shelling of ambulances transporting patients by the supposedly Russian army and the militia of the LPR. He also denied the Ukrainian accusation of mass killing of civilians in the city of Bucha and highlighted the alleged cruelties of the Ukrainian Army and Civilians against Russian soldiers during the prison.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered severe human rights and humanitarian crises besides the huge displacement of the Ukrainian people which created the worst catastrophe in Eastern Europe. According to experts, every passing day adds to the sufferings and miseries of the Ukrainian people while invading Russia invents new excuses and allegations to malign Ukrainian authorities. Recently, the Russian Permanent Presentative to the UN accused Ukrainian authorities of staging provocations against the Russian Federation including the issue of violation of basic human rights, discoveries of mass graves, and torturing of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops and civilians. Russia a great power and aggressor of a militarily weak and small neighboring state, had adopted an aggressive attitude at the United Nations. Although, Russia blatantly violated the international laws and UN declaration through invasion of Ukraine, but it pretends to be victim of invasion and conspiracy and has blocked efforts of international community for the restoration of peace in the region. Russia had invaded an independent and sovereign nation, although they are weak, yet they are not ready to give in to Russian war machine. Russia must not degrade its enemy because no superpower had defeated a nation’s belief and spirit of freedom in the history and their competition is enduring so far.