Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appoints new commander of land forces

KYIV (Reuters): President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday appointed Hennadiy Shapovalov commander of Ukraine’s land forces, replacing a commander who resigned over a Russian strike on a training area.

Shapovalov, whose appointment was announced in a presidential decree, had previously acted as a liaison at a NATO coordination centre in Germany. Before that, he had served as commander of the forces of the Operational Command “south”.

Shapovalov takes over as head of land forces from Mykhailo Drapatyi, who tendered his resignation this month after a deadly Russian strike on a training camp in southeastern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy reassigned Drapatyi to the post of commander of joint forces as part of a military shakeup.