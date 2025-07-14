Ukraine’s Zelenskiy proposes PM Shmyhal as new defence minister

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday proposed current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine’s new defence minister.

“The vast experience of Denys Shmyhal will certainly be valuable in the position of minister of defence of Ukraine. This is precisely the area where the country’s maximum resources, maximum tasks and a great deal of responsibility are currently concentrated,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said he counted on backing from parliament for the new configuration of his government. He earlier proposed Yulia Svyrydenko, currently first deputy prime minister, to head the new government as prime minister.