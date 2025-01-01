Ukraine’s Zelenskyy cautious on new US minerals deal proposal

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that a new proposal that would give the United States access to Ukraine’s critical minerals differs significantly from the previous draft proposed by Washington, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Zelenskyy emphasised that the proposal, which was formally submitted to his office, will be compared with earlier plans shared with Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko in bilateral talks with US officials.

“The framework has been changed. Let us study this framework, and then we can talk,” he told a news conference in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president also said Kyiv would not recognise previously approved US military aid to his country as loans that need repaying.

“We are grateful for the support, but this is not a credit, and we will not allow it to be treated as such,” he said, without mentioning whether such a demand featured in the latest version of the US proposal.

Navigating an acceptable path forward on the issue is a major challenge for Zelenskyy after a rift with Trump last month saw Washington cut off flows of previously agreed military assistance and stop intelligence sharing.

It is also a highly sensitive diplomatic juncture with Trump trying to rapidly end the fighting with Russia, while reorienting Washington’s policy towards endorsing Moscow’s narrative about its three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Regarding possible negotiations with Moscow, Zelenskyy said Ukraine could consider dialogue with Russian representatives who offer a real plan to end the war – but ruled out any talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The comments come after the Russian president proposed to temporarily put Ukraine under external governance as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement.

He also reaffirmed his claim that Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, lacks the legitimacy to sign a peace deal. Under Ukraine’s constitution, it is illegal for the country to hold national elections while it’s under martial law.

Putin claimed that any agreement that is signed with the current Ukrainian government could be challenged by its successors and said new elections could be held under external governance.

“Under the auspices of the United Nations, with the United States, even with European countries, and, of course, with our partners and friends, we could discuss the possibility of the introduction of temporary governance in Ukraine,” Putin said.

He added that it would allow the country to “hold democratic elections, to bring to power a viable government that enjoys the trust of the people, and then begin negotiations with them on a peace treaty.”

He said such external governance is just “one of the options,” without elaborating.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dismissed such a proposal: “Ukraine has a legitimate government, and so obviously that must be respected.”

