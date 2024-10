BRUSSELS (Reuters): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he discussed long-range weapons, delivery of aid packages and implementation of a victory plan during a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

“We talked about long-range weapons, about the Ramstein meeting in a few weeks. We also talked about how our teams will work on the points of the victory plan,” Zelenskyy said in a video posted via the Telegram messaging app.