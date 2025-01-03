Ukrainian air defenses down 60 Russian drones overnight: Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters): Russia launched a barrage of drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine on Friday, killing one civilian and injuring four others in the Kyiv region, the military and regional officials said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 60 out of 93 Russian drones, the air force said. It also said that 26 drones were “lost”, in reference to Ukraine’s use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

One Russian drone was still in the air, the air force added. Mykola Kalashnyk, acting governor for the Kyiv region, said that a truck driver was killed by drone debris.

The debris also damaged several private houses, injuring four people, including a 16-year-old boy, he said.

The air force said that the Russian drones targeted nine Ukrainian regions across the country.

Residential houses and commercial buildings were damaged in the Donetsk region in the east and the Chernihiv region in the north, the military said.