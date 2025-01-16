Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia’s Kursk region

KYIV (AFP): The Ukrainian military said Thursday its forces had captured more than two dozen troops in the western Russian region of Kursk, where it has been battling Moscow’s army since August last year.

Kyiv and Moscow still cooperate on prisoner exchanges despite being at war for nearly three years, and Ukraine has made returning its captured troops a priority.

“Ukrainian paratroopers together with adjacent units captured 27 enemy servicemen in the Kursk region,” a military statement said.

It said the captured troops were from various regions of Russia and also the occupied Crimean peninsula that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2014.

“Finding themselves in a difficult combat situation, they made the right choice — they voluntarily laid down their arms, which saved their lives,” the statement read.

The military also released a video purporting to show the captured troops who can be seen in camouflage identifying themselves by name and rank.

Last year, the Ukrainian military said its forces had captured more than 700 Russian troops during operations in the Kursk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed the surprise offensive into Russian territory as a way to replenish what he calls the “exchange fund” — ranks of captured Russian soldiers that can be swapped for Ukrainians.

Kyiv also sees its hold on a part of Russian territory as a key bargaining chip in any future negotiations to end the war.