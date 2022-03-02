Ukrainian conflict and global competition

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia considers it unacceptable that American nuclear weapons are located on the territory of several European countries, which is contrary to the fundamental provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons commonly known as the NPT. According to him, United States nuclear weapons are positioned in several European countries, under the vicious practice of joint nuclear missions with the participation of non-nuclear NATO nations.

Lavrov said that It’s high time to bring US nuclear weapons home and completely dismantle the associated infrastructure in Europe. Sergei Lavrov observed that Russia has always proceeded and continues to proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed. While referring to the Ukrainian crisis and proposed Security Guarantees by Russia, Lavrov called on the United States, its allies, and clients to strictly fulfill their international obligations to not strengthen their security at the expense of others. The Russian Foreign Minister also expressed deep concerns regarding using the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Secretariat for political purposes by some quarters and stressed that this forum must not become a tool for individual states to use to achieve uncouth selfish goals. He also hoped that the tenth NPT conference will be held in a constructive business atmosphere, and the participating states will reaffirm their readiness to clearly follow their obligations.

The Russia-Ukrainian conflict is worsening every day despite completing the first round of talks between the delegations of the warring countries. According to reports, the two sides discussed several matters and took a break for consultation at their capitals. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated Russia’s demands during his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the telephone, which includes unconditional satisfaction of Russia’s legitimate security interest including recognition of Russian control over Crimea and demilitarization of Ukraine. Hence, the west is not ready to fulfill Putin’s demands, particularly the restriction on Ukraine’s entry into NATO, and the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from Europe. As far as Ukraine’s demilitarization is concerned, the civilized world wants to know what else Putin wanted to do with unarmed Ukraine after the wreckage of this brutal invasion on innocent Ukrainians. The situation is rapidly drifting toward a global conflict because of unprecedented reactions from western nations and their allies around the world. The US and the EU had intended to introduce new sanctions against Russia while the EU nations had banned their air space for Russian aircrafts. Turkey is preparing for a global treaty to restrict the passage of Russian warships and cargo vessels from its exclusive territorial waters while several European nations have announced military assistance to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing to open a war crime investigation against Russia, whereas UNGA has urged Russia for an immediate ceasefire during the ongoing emergency session on the Ukrainian conflict. Currently, the United States, the EU, Canada, Australia, and other nations are heading toward more intensified diplomatic, economic, cultural, and sports sanctions against Russia, which would have a disastrous effect on the Russian economy. Hence, an offended Russia is likely to resort to further aggressive behavior that may have irreparable consequences for global peace and stability.