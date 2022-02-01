Ukrainian crisis and Megaphone Diplomacy

The UN Security Council met on Monday for a meeting on the situation around Ukraine. According to details, the meeting was requested by the United States and attended by the representatives of Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and Lithuania besides the members of the UNSC. During the meeting, the Russian representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya said that the United States is trying to mislead the global community about the true state of affairs around Ukraine, as well as the causes of the current global tension. Nebenzya said that today’s meeting of the Security Council is being convened because of speculation and unfounded accusations, which Russia has repeatedly refuted.

The Russian envoy maintained that the theme of the US’s proposed meeting request was a classic example of megaphone diplomacy, which needs to be rejected. He accused the United States of whipping up hysteria about the situation around Ukraine which has been denounced by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, because it harms the Ukraine’s economy. The Chinese envoy to the UN supported Russia’s narrative, accused the US of megaphone diplomacy, and called for peaceful settlement of the issue through dialogue. The US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russia has threatened military action if its demands were not met. According to her, Washington does not want the start of an armed confrontation over Ukraine but is ready to give a decisive response if the situation escalates, the US will act decisively, quickly and in unity, if Russia makes a further invasion of Ukraine. The French representative called for dialogue while the UK’s envoy censured Russia for its escalating actions around Ukraine.

The Ukrainian crisis has intensified during recent days because the United States had delivered its response to Russia’s security proposals, while NATO separately transmitted its reply to Russian suggestions for de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine.

Although America did not public its response to Russia, however, the United States dismissed Russia’s demand for a pause to NATO expansion in Eastern Europe and expressed willingness to bring transparency in Military exercises and installation of missiles in Europe, cooperation in arms control and cyberspace etc. The United States stressed Russia to pull back its troops from Ukraine’s borders, assured it of reciprocal transparency measures regarding force posture in Ukraine, and invited Putin for diplomatic engagement to resolve the issue.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the US did not respond to the issue of NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe, specifically the induction of Ukraine and Georgia. The US officials are of the view that Russia has planned to invade Ukraine during the first week of February, however Putin might delay his plan due to the inauguration ceremony of winter Olympic in Beijing during that time. The Russian Envoy to the UN, accused the US of pursuing megaphone diplomacy on Ukraine issue, however the learned diplomat has ignored the fact that it is not a kind of diplomacy but a pure hybrid war which resolutely fulfilled its most objectives including creation of a war scenario, deployment of troops and lethal weapon systems in Russia’s neighborhood, and finally set the stage through bringing Russia in accused box at the UN Security Council. Apparently, escaping America’s diplomatic invasion would be a great success of Russian diplomacy, otherwise it would be the last nail in Putin’s regime.