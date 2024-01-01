Ukrainian drones hit Russian airfield, oil depot: Kyiv source

KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian drones targeted a military airfield and an oil depot in Russia, a defense source in Kyiv said on Saturday, after Moscow reported repelling the latest aerial barrage.

Kyiv has stepped up aerial attacks on Russian territory, saying it carries out the strikes in retaliation for the bombardments Ukraine has faced since Russia invaded more than two years ago.

“Last night, drones from Ukraine’s Security Service visited the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region” that stored aircraft and guided aerial bombs, the source said.

“Ukrainian drones did a great job, hitting the aviation ammunition depot,” the source added.

Russia has launched more than 600 guided air bombs on Ukraine in one week alone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all means that are effective. Striking at Russian airfields is also quite fair,” he said on social media.

Russian officials did not address claims regarding the destroyed airfield, but local governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that authorities introduced a state of emergency in the district of Morozovsk.

“At the moment we have recorded damage to the windows in several social facilities, including schools and kindergartens, as well as in residential houses and industrial premises,” Golubev said on Telegram.

The source in the Ukrainian defense sector also said its forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kamensky district of the Rostov region, where Russian officials earlier reported a drone attack set fire to oil tanks.

Later the armed forces said they had sunk the B-237 Rostov-on-Don submarine in occupied Crimea the day before, and destroyed air defense systems.

Moscow did not address the specific claim but the Russian defense ministry said it destroyed at least 76 drones launched by Kyiv, including 36 over the border region of Rostov and 17 in the Oryol region.

Russian air defense disabled eight and nine drones respectively over the regions of Kursk and Belgorod, also bordering Ukraine.

Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian territory this year, targeting towns and villages just across the border, as well as energy sites that it says fuel Russia’s assault.

On Saturday, Kyiv said it had faced several missiles and 29 drones, out of which 24 drones were destroyed.

Local officials in the central region of Vinnytsia said the attacks damaged infrastructure, without giving more details.