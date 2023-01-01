Ukrainian FM Dmitry Koliba to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on July 20-21, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Wednesday.

During his visit, the Ukraine foreign minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

It may be noted that Islamabad maintains a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Last year, FM Bilawal reiterated Pakistan’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that Islamabad was not taking sides.

“We would not be taking sides as we are sick and tired of wars and conflicts,” the minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera.