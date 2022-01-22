Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador

KIEV (RIA Novosti): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen and expressed deep disappointment due to the position of the German government regarding the failure to provide defense weapons to Kiev, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Germany ‘s recent statements about the impossibility of transferring defense weapons to Ukraine, the futility of returning Crimea and the hesitation to disconnect Russia from SWIFT do not correspond to the level of relations between the countries.

“The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The categorical unacceptability of the statements of the Commander of the German Naval Forces Kai-Achim Schönbach, in particular, that Crimea will never return to Ukraine and that our state cannot meet the criteria for membership in NATO. Deep disappointment was also expressed at the position of the German government on not providing defense weapons to Ukraine,” the statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website reads.

It is noted that for Ukraine, the firmness and solidarity of partners in the matter of containing “Russia’s destructive intentions” is important.

“Ukraine hopes for a further more proactive position of Germany in supporting our state, in particular, in matters of strengthening the defense capability of our state in the face of the threat of a large-scale Russian invasion, and the use of other effective means of deterrence to ensure security in Europe,” the Foreign Ministry added.