Ukrainian military conducts exercises on the border with Crimea

KIEV (Agencies): The Ukrainian military conducted training on the border with Crimea, during which they worked out actions to neutralize sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the press service of the command of the joint forces of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Wednesday .

Earlier, Ukrainian paratroopers and reservists on the border with Crimea practiced actions at observation posts with “the subsequent destruction of enemy manpower.”

“In the Kherson region , planned training of units of special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the grouping of troops that are carrying out combat service on the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea continues ,” the press service said on Facebook .

The press service explained the constant training by the presence in the region of critical infrastructure facilities “subject to a high terrorist threat.”

“This time, during the exercises, the military was tasked with carrying out counter-sabotage measures, namely, working out the mechanisms for identifying and neutralizing sabotage and reconnaissance groups moving by vehicles, as well as destroying illegal armed groups in the territory controlled by Ukraine,” the message says.