KIEV (RIA Novosti): The Commander-in-Chief of th-e Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that women, if they wish, can go to military training.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine determined a list of industries and professions for which working women should be registered for military service. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of people. It was noted that pregnant women and women with small children will also be registered.

According to Zaluzhny, women are not subject to mandatory mobilization.

“We also plan to introduce a transitional norm concerning the fees (exercises) of persons liable for military service, namely: women will go to training only at will,” he added on Facebook. The commander-in-chief said that the life of ordinary Ukrainian wo-men would not change. “T-he armed forces will know what kind of specialists there are in the country and can, as a last resort, join the defense,” Zaluzhny added.