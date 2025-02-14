Kyiv, February 14, 2025; As former U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a swift end to the war in Ukraine, uncertainty grips the nation. While peace is desperately needed, many fear it could come at the cost of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. With Russia still holding seized land, Trump’s stance against Ukraine’s NATO membership has heightened anxieties.

In Malokaterynivka, a village near the front line, Oleksandr Bezhan has lost his fishing business since the Kakhovka Dam was destroyed. Like many others, he sees no future. Meanwhile, funerals for fallen soldiers have become frequent, with ceremonies cut short due to the risk of artillery strikes. Natalya, who recently buried her husband, expresses the growing despair, saying: “They just keep sending more and more of our boys to the front. If only they could find some way to end it.”

Despite calls for negotiations, President Zelensky insists he won’t accept a deal that ignores Ukraine’s interests. With Russia also maneuvering for advantage, questions remain over how a ceasefire would hold and who would enforce it. For many Ukrainians, the fear is that peace could come at too high a price.

