UK’s Brexit Freedoms Bill

According to the media, the UK government has announced abolishing all retained EU laws on 31 December 2023, by adopting a new code of conduct for its people. The newly introduced Brexit Freedoms Bill will end the special legal status of all retained EU laws by 2023, and allow the UK to develop new laws that best fit the needs of the country. According to the Torries, the Brexit Freedoms Bill will enable the UK government to remove years of burdensome EU regulation in favor of a more agile, home-grown regulatory approach that benefits people and businesses across the UK. Whereas, removal of legal restraints and the introduction of a new code that works for the UK, innovate and boost the businesses and economy in England. As said, the bill will end free movement between England and other European nations, will strengthen border control and restrict illegal immigration in Great Britain. The proposed legislation will enhance the sovereignty of the British Supreme Court, and pave the path for UK’s free trade agreements with over seventy nations across the globe. Great Britain will also achieve sovereign rights over its territorial waters, fisheries, mineral,s and other valuable resources gifted by the nature.

The historic Brexit movement has brought numerous positive dividends along with several disadvantages for the Britains, who were of the view that the bloc’s internal policies and trading regulations were badly hurting the British economy and creating various administrative and law and order problems for the founding member and the second largest economy of the European Community. After two and a half years of the disassociation with the bloc, the British government has introduced a set of important legislation aimed at complete overall and liberation of the UK’s economy from the adverse effects and counterproductive policies of the Brussels-based alliance. Presently, British lawmakers intend to unlock economic growth through removal of bloc centric trade restrictions, reduction of bureaucratic formalities, increase in fiscal investment and creation of employment through pro-Britian stringent economic and fiscal measures. The British government intends to focus on areas like clean energy technologies, life sciences, and digital services, so it help spur real-life benefits and increased living standards for the British public in the form of advanced healthcare facilities and faster infrastructure development along with preservation of environment.

In fact, the 27 member European bloc has promoted the idea of collective governance and share prosperity which had extended multiple benefits for less developed EU nations but it largely created fiscal and political barden for advanced and major Countries like the UK, France, German and Italy over the past decades while unrestricted movement of people also created law and order problem for prosperous nations. Whereas, the EU Central body seriously undermined the sovereignty, trade atonomy as well as foreign policy of its member nations which badly tranished the global image of the member states. Although, various major nations like France, Germany and others have become vary of European bloc, and preparing to liberate themselves from its regressive policies yet small nations are in favor of a strong regional bloc for promotion of collective economic and trade interest.

Currently, Johnson and his successors are jubiating the reality of Brexist, but UK’s economy has trailed behind over the past years as compare to it regional competitors. Apparently, the real pros and cons of the Brussels-London’s diverse would be evident in the future.