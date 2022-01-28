UK’s FAC visits Bosnia and Herzegovina

F.P. Report

LONDON: The UK Par-liament’s Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) visited Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) between 26 to 28 January 2022, to gain a first-hand insight into the current situation in BiH.

They spoke to a range of actors about the situation in the country, the continuing threats to peace and stability, and the prospects for returning to constructive dialogue. As well as talking to representatives of civil society and media, the delegation met elected officials including the BiH Presid-ency members, BiH Minis-ters of Foreign Affairs, Security and Defence, and the mayors of Mostar, Sarajevo and Tuzla.

The delegation also met key international partners involved in supporting the local safe and secure environment and supporting work on BiH’s Euro-Atlantic path including the High Representative and NATO HQ Sarajevo Commander.

British Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Matt Field said: “The visit of this influential committee is yet another sign of the UK’s firm commitment to the security, stability and wellbeing of BiH.”

“We have a great depth of knowledge and expertise in the UK Parliament and in recent months we have seen them take a strong interest in developments in BiH, including several dedicated debates and many parliamentary questions.”

“The Foreign Affairs Committee members were here to meet a wide range of people, to see and hear for themselves, to better understand the context and how the UK can support positive change. The UK has been, and remains, a firm friend of this country.”

“The current trajectory should concern all those who care for peace, regional security and the protection of human rights. We remain committed to the future of BiH. We cannot a-nd will not allow hostile ac-tors to pull apart this country, nor to undo the progress of the last 26 years.”

Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the FAC said: “For 30 y-ears the UK has been committed to the security and prosperity of the people of this great country. This visit is part of the series of en-gagements, that the UK Pa-rliament is organising, de-monstrating our firm interest in BiH and the wider region.”

“While recognising the serious challenges that some actors, external and internal, still bring, we were very encouraged to see the work of civil society, independent media, and leaders at the local level. We will take back with us ideas and proposals for how the UK can do more to help the forces of good in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”