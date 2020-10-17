UK’s former envoy accused of leaking U.S top-secrets

F.P Report

LONDON: United Kingdom’s Ambassador to U.S, Sir Kim Darroch was accused of leaking confidential information to his lady friend, Michelle Kosinski. He served as UK’s envoy to Washington from 2016 till 2019 until he was forced to resign after diplomatic cables to the British government were leaked to the press. In the confidential information UK’s ambassador described the Trump administration as “uniquely dysfunctional”.

The White House has also investigated Sir Kim Darroch case. According to news agencies, Sir Kim Darroch lady friend worked as a White House correspondent for CNN during the tenure of former ambassador. The government authorities became conscious and alert when she begin to report Trump administrations top secret and most sensitive plans on TV. According to the U.S government officials, they suspected Sir Kim Darroch in 2018 that he had informed his lover Kosinski regarding the appointment former CIA Director Mike Pompeo that he would soon become US Secretary of State.

Several days later Kosinski wrote about the White House’s alleged plans to send Pompeo to North Korea. According to Fox News, the story sparked horror inside the Trump administration as it could have torpedoed US plans. Referring to the American citizens arrested by North Korean authorities during their visit to the country, a covert source revealed that, “It was believed that no one on the US side would leak this information. It was critical for the American officials that this information did not get out. If it did, the North Koreans could have been spooked and the three Americans may never have been returned.” Later three men were released during Mike Pompeo’s second visit to North Korea. Konsinski was also accused of reporting the Washington’s plans to expel Russian diplomats from the US in response to the alleged poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by Russian intelligence.

In addition to this, the U.S authorized became gravely alert when Kosinski, the correspondent reported on Trump’s private quarrel with then-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Kosinski also reported Trump’s issuing a rare apology to former Prime Minister Theresa May. Sooner Kosinski was being taken as a grave threat to the national security of U.S. she also reported US plans to impose tough sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures were discussed with Washington’s allies Britain, France, and Germany ‘in private’.

According to news agencies reports, US officials learned about Sir Kim Darroch’s affair with Kosinski after she reported on Trump’s spat with Nikki Haley. The Department of Justice then launched a investigation into Sir Kim Darroch, which eventually cleared him of any unlawful activity. The former ambassador himself is believed to have denied any immodesty.

In July 2019, Sir Kim Darroch himself became the victim of an information leak, when the local media news agencies published passage from his secret diplomatic cables to the British government, where he described the Trump administration as “uniquely dysfunctional” and called President Trump as an insecure man. In response to this Trump called him a wacky and stupid man. Trump said, “The ambassador has not served the UK well. I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

A former senior US official gave his statement on the matter, saying that “The president never holds back, but out of respect to the UK he did on this occasion.”

Another unnamed security source told the newspaper it’s extraordinary that the White House decided to launch a probe into a serving diplomat of its greatest ally. The secret source said, “The leaks of the cables last year were obviously deeply embarrassing and left Darroch no option but to resign once President Trump made his feelings clear”, he added, “But for the US to investigate the most senior diplomat of its greatest ally on suspicion of leaking secret information is almost unprecedented. Although the investigation found nothing over Darroch, the fact it happened is extraordinary.”