UK’s ‘Paris 1924: Sport, Art, Body’ exhibit focuses on past Olympics

LONDON (DPA) : An art exhibition in Cambridge will look back at the last Olympics held in Paris a century ago as the Games make their return to the French capital this summer.

“Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body” will use art, film and photography to tell stories about the momentous sporting event at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

Curators say the exhibition will allow visitors to “explore how the modernist culture of Paris shaped the future of sport and the Olympic Games we know and love today.”

A letter written by William DeHart Hubbard – the first Black athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in an individual event – to his mother while onboard the SS America, on display at the “Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body” exhibition at Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K. (dpa Photo)

They say the 1924 Games was a “breakthrough that forever changed attitudes toward sporting achievement and celebrity, as well as body image and identity, nationalism and class, race and gender.”

The exhibition will highlight how international artists working across different disciplines – including prominent modernist artists such as Pablo Picasso, Diego Rivera and Umberto Boccioni – were engaged with themes of the sporting body.

It will present these works of art in dialogue with classical sculpture, posters, fashion, film, photography, sporting objects, advertising and more to demonstrate how sport captured the imagination of visual culture across different forms.

The exhibition will also celebrate the achievements of Cambridge University students who won 11 Olympic medals for Great Britain in 1924, including sprinter Harold Abrahams, whose story inspired the award-winning film Chariots of Fire.

“Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body” will open to the public on Friday, July 19 and run until Nov. 3.