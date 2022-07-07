UK’s political crisis and the next

According to western media, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has vowed to fight against a chorus of calls for him to resign as Prime Minister, but his defiant pledge to keep going was met with derision and disregard from a growing number of lawmakers from his own Conservatives party. Johnson’s regime had been badly traumatized by the resignations of a stream of senior aides and junior ministers who perceive that Johnson was not fit to govern Great Britain. Currently, besides facing criticism from friends and foes, Johnson was compelled to face the so-called 1922 Committee formally known as the Conservative Private Members’ Committee which sets the rules for leadership confidence votes.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party were under extreme public pressure in recent days as the Johnson regime had broken all records of moral depletion, mismanagement, corrupt practices, and bad governance over the past four years in office. Countless scandals one after another had hit the government ranging from the party gate scandal to Sue Gray’s report and Tories’ sexual misconduct to the use of insane and unethical language by Johnson, all wrongdoings badly disreputed the Conservative party and dented British social morals. According to critics, Johnson’s government failed to implement its election manifesto to address the grave issues encountered by Britains such as soaring energy prices, labor Shortage, immigrants problem, growing social inequality and extremism, along with social polarization and intensified theft incidents in the country.

Although, Prime Minister Johnson lost the confidence of his party colleagues during his early months in office when 54 out of 360 Conservative MPs wrote a letter for his no-confidence motion, but the recent barrage of more than 20 resignations had raised serious questions about the survival and credibility of Johnson regime. According to a recent poll, about 69% of Britons did not support Johnson’s rule and called for his early resignation from the Prime Minister’s office. According to the opposition, spins and lies were the major arsenals of Johnson’s legacy, while Denial of facts and refusal of laws and ethics were the key traits of his personality. Labour Party accused him of ruling the country through dual law as one law for the public while another for the elite. Opposition forcefully insisted on Johnson’s repeated abuse of the country’s law as nearly a dozen gatherings had been arranged in Downing Street in serious violation of COVID-19 pandemic regulations when Britain was in complete lockdown.

Despite, massive public opposition and lack of support from the Conservatives, the British Premier was pretty optimistic about his future and vowed to successfully sail through all these scenarios. Political analysts and poll experts were astonished about Johnson’s confidence, amid his diminishing public rating and opposition within the party. Some termed his confidence a narcissism and sheer madness as the statesman was not ready to accept the reality, rather he was preparing to stay at Downing Street during the next term. In fact, the luxuries, powers, and charisma attached to high offices usually become vital for the rulers, therefore parting those had always been painful to Influential. Johnson tried his level best to consolidate his rule but failed in the face of growing opposition. Finally, Johnson accepted his defeat and decided to quit the office. Although, he ruled Great Britain in his own way but upheld the values of his predecessors in the final movement.