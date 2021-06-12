UK’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates her official birthday

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday today and to mark the occasion a military parade was held in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on (usually) the second Saturday in June.

Today is The Queen’s Official Birthday.

To mark the occasion a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle was held by the Household Division, and the Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards was trooped.

The Royal Family shared adorable photos from the ceremony on its official Instagram and Twitter handles.

The Queen's Colour of F Company Scots Guards @scots_guards was trooped at The Queen's Birthday Parade 2021.



Whilst the format was a little different this year, #TroopingtheColour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. pic.twitter.com/BER4eyoa7J — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 12, 2021

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

The parade closed with a fly-past by the @rafredarrows, and a 41 Gun Royal Salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

On April 21, Queen Elizabeth marked her 95th birthday at Windsor Castle with no public celebrations.