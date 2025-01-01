UK’s Royal Navy monitors Russian warship, latest to sail through Channel

LONDON (Reuters): Britain’s Royal Navy said on Wednesday it monitored a Russian warship and merchant vessel this week on a voyage through the English Channel and North Sea.

HMS Somerset, which has conducted similar operations involving Russian vessels in the past, “watched every move” as Russia’s Boikiy warship escorted the Baltic Leader through UK waters, the Royal Navy said.

Britain’s navy routinely conducts shadowing missions to monitor any potential threats to national security, including to critical infrastructure such as undersea cables or pipelines.

HMS Somerset tracked the suspected Russian spy ship, Yantar, in January, while Royal Navy ships last month tracked six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria through the Channel.

Somerset began monitoring Boikiy on Saturday, as the Russian warship headed south through the North Sea and English Channel to meet Baltic Leader and escort the vessel – which came from Syria – back to Russia.

Britain’s Times newspaper published pictures on Tuesday showing sailors manning machine guns on the Boikiy as it escorted the Baltic Leader, a vessel sanctioned by the US for transporting weapons on behalf of the Russian military.