Ulema Council terms demand for PM’s resignation a ‘joke’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Rejecting the opposition’s demand for resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the All Pakistan Ulema Council (APUC) on Saturday termed it a ‘joke’.

Talking to journalists, APUC Chairman Tahir Ashrafi said that the campaign against institutions and Pakistan Army was tantamount to enmity with Pakistan.

He warned the marchers to restrain from attack on the Parliament and the Prime Minister’s Office and added that the people themselves will stop the miscreants.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Ashrafi said that the nation itself is the guardian of Namoos-e-Risalat (peace be upon him) and the finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier in the day, the head of the government dialogue committee, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, had said that the authorities will exercise all legal options if the participants of Azadi March turn violent after advancing from its current venue.

Pervez Khattak, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad here today, had said that it was impossible to even think about it for holding talks on the resignation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Our doors for dialogues are open and we are completely ready for negotiations. We had already clarified over the opposition’s committee that talks will not be held over PM’s resignation.”