Ulema’s role vital in promoting social harmony: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming the unity and solidarity among Muslim Ummah need of the hour said the role of Ulema was vital in promoting harmony by discouraging extremism and sectarianism.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema (religious scholars), the Prime Minister said their united efforts could help counter the nefarious conspiracies aimed at creating rift among Muslims all over the world.

The delegation included Pir Muhammad Amin Al Hasnat Shah, Pir Charaguddin Shah, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Maulana Abdul Khubair Azad, Pir Habib Irfani, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Syed Ziaullah Bukhari, Pir Sultan Ahmad Ali Haq Bahu, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Abu Bakar Mohyuddin, Maulana Muhammad Adil Attari, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Mufti Fazal Jameel Rizvi, Maulana Hamid ul Haq, Pir Shamsul Amin, Pir Habibullah Shah, Muhammad Qasim Qasmi, Sahibzada Muhammad Akram Shah and Pir Makhdoom Abbas Bengali.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri was also present.

The Prime Minister said Ulema could play a significant role in making the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Imran Khan said he would hold series of meetings with Ulema and seek guidance from them on issues facing the country.

About his efforts in highlighting the problems faced by the Muslim world, he mentioned that voice against Islamophobia was raised at several international fora.

The Ulema paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his firm stance against the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) and Islamophobia in the West at the platform of the United Nations. They said the Prime Minister effectively conveyed the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah. On issue of recognition of Israel, the Ulema lauded the Prime Minister for taking a clear and unequivocal stand.

The delegation appreciated the Prime Minister’s vision and efforts to make Pakistan in line with the Islamic welfare State of Madinah.

They assured the Prime Minister full support in making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state. The Ulema mentioned that minorities enjoyed full protection in the country following the Prime Minister’s efforts for their safety and restoration of their religious sites.

They lauded the Prime Minister’s prudent strategy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s efforts to manage worshippers at mosques in the most efficient manner.

The delegation said the Prime Minister highlighted the Kashmir issue in an effective manner at the United Nations, adding that Imran Khan was a true leader of the Islamic world. The Ulema also praised the efforts of the government in improving madrassas system in the country particularly in implementation of educational curriculum as per modern requirements.