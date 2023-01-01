Umar Alam expresses desire to portray ‘Meerab’ in ‘Tere Bin’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Actor Umar Alam has expressed his innocent desire to portray the character of ‘Meerab’ in the highly popular drama series ‘Tere Bin,’ which continues to break popularity records with each passing day.

Taking to Instagram, Umar Alam shared a humorous video featuring himself and actor Wahaj Ali. In the video, Umar Alam, donning a dupatta on his head, pretends to be Meerab while Wahaj Ali, who plays Murtasam in the drama ‘Tere Bin,’ tightly holds Umar Alam’s hand and drags him away.

In his post, Umar Alam amusingly stated, “I am ready to play the role of Meerab in the drama ‘Tere Bin,’ and it seems like Wahaj Ali is also almost ready for it.”

Umar Alam’s playful video and his willingness to take on the character of Meerab have garnered attention from fans and followers.