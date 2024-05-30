UN: 27% of people in Afghanistan facing food crisis

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has announced that Afghanistan needs food assistance. Seventy-seven percent of the Afghan population faces an “emergency level of food crisis.”

On Wednesday, May 29, this organization released a statement calling for a strategy tailored to the region’s climate to aid in the growth and self-sufficiency of agriculture in the country.

The statement mentioned that 15.8 million people in Afghanistan are “severely food insecure.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization also reported the distribution of some wheat seeds to farmers.

According to the organization’s report, out of these, 4 million people, including 3.2 million children under five years old, suffer from “acute malnutrition,” and 3.4 million others are in the “emergency phase.”

Several humanitarian aid agencies and the United Nations have previously warned of an increasing emergency level of food insecurity in Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that the return of refugees and the rise in natural disasters, such as floods and earthquakes, have increased this need.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also requested $3.06 billion to address humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.