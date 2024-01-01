UN agency says several employees sacked for alleged involvement in October 7 attack

GAZA (AFP): The UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Friday said it had sacked “several” employees Israel accused of involvement in Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack that triggered the Gaza war.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said he took the decision “to protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance” and launched an investigation after Israeli authorities provided information about the staff members’ alleged involvement.

US suspends UN agency funding after allegation over employees’ Oct 7 involvement

The US government on Friday suspended funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after it fired several employees accused of taking part in the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

The State Department said it was “extremely troubled” by the allegations against the agency, UNRWA, and has “temporarily paused additional funding… while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them.”