UN agency says Taliban denying education to 1.5 million girls

KABUL (Amu Tv): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has condemned the Taliban’s ongoing ban on secondary education for girls in Afghanistan, saying it has deprived 1.5 million girls of their fundamental right to learn.

In a statement marking International Education Day, OCHA emphasized that education is “a human right, a public good, and a shared responsibility.” The organization called for an end to the restrictions, which have now entered their third year.

“The ban on secondary education for girls in Afghanistan, now in its third year, has denied 1.5 million girls their right to learn. This blatant violation must end,” the statement read.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, sweeping restrictions have been imposed on girls’ education, barring them from attending school beyond the primary level. The decision has drawn widespread international condemnation, with experts warning that it jeopardizes the educational and social future of millions of Afghan girls.

Alongside the U.N. statement, a social media campaign using hashtags like #InternationalEducationDay and #LetAfghanGirlsLearn has gained traction, rallying global support for Afghan girls’ right to education.

The international community has repeatedly urged the Taliban to reverse these restrictions and ensure equal access to education for all. The United Nations and human rights organizations have stressed that education is a fundamental human right that should never be denied.

Activists have said that the ban not only violates the rights of Afghan girls but also poses a major obstacle to the country’s social and economic development. They warn that the long-term consequences could be devastating for future generations in Afghanistan.