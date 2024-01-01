UN announces 2024 Sustainable Development Report

(AA): The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN), of which Türkiye’s Bogazici University is a member, announced the 2024 Sustainable Development Report on Friday

The report, which has been prepared annually since the adoption of the sustainable development goals by UN member states in 2015, stressed the need to strengthen global cooperation and financing this year, according to a statement from the university.

It said the 17 sustainable development goals announced in 2015 will not be achieved by 2030, noting that progress has been made on 16% of the targets, while progress has been limited or reversed on 84% of the goals.

The report said Scandinavian countries continued to lead in the Sustainable Development Goals Index, as they have in previous years.

In the index, Finland ranked first, followed by Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France.

Türkiye is 72nd out of 167 countries, with a score of 70.5.

“The ninth Sustainable Development Report prepared this year highlights the importance of global cooperation and innovative financing methods to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement quoted Bogazici University Rector professor Dr. Naci Inci.