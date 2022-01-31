UN calls on all parties to refrain from provocations around Ukraine

NEW YORK (TASS): The UN Security Council met on Monday for a meeting on the situation around Ukraine. The meeting was previously requested by the US.

During the procedural vote, the UN Security Council spoke in favor of holding the meeting. Thus, 10 countries voted in favor, Russia and China voted against, three abstained. Nine votes of support were needed to hold the meeting.

As announced by the Chairman of the Council, Permanent Representative of Norway Mona Juul, the meeting will be attended by representatives of Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania and Poland.

On January 27, the United States requested a meeting on Ukraine. Ukraine joined them.

UN Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Peacekeeping Rosemary Di Carlo said that the United Nations calls on all parties to refrain from “provocative rhetoric and actions” in the situation around Ukraine.

“We call on all parties to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions in order to increase the chances of success in diplomatic efforts,” she said, noting that the UN is very concerned about the growing tension around Ukraine. According to the deputy secretary general of the world organization, “achieving mutual understanding and long-term mutually acceptable agreements is the best way to maintain regional and international peace and security.” “The UN is ready to support all efforts in this direction,” she stressed.

The United States is trying to mislead the world community about the true state of affairs around Ukraine, as well as the causes of the current global tension. This was stressed by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

“The delegation of the United States, in an explanation to its proposal for the meeting convened today, indicated that it considers the deployment of Russian troops on Russian territory as a threat to international peace. This is not only an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of our state, but also an attempt to mislead the international community regarding the true state of affairs in the region, as well as the causes of the existing global tension,” the diplomat said, speaking at the opening of the UN Security Council meeting, which is dedicated to the consideration of the situation around Ukraine.

“In fact, today we are offered to convene a meeting of the Security Council because of speculation and unfounded accusations, which we have repeatedly refuted,” Nebenzya said.

“In addition,” the permanent representative continued, “the open format proposed by the United States, coupled with the extremely provocative theme of the meeting, makes the requested meeting a classic example of megaphone diplomacy, a work for the public, the need to reject which we have all repeatedly confirmed.” “We don’t think that this helps to unite the Council. On the contrary, we are well aware that the desire of our American colleagues to whip up hysteria around their own allegations of allegedly impending Russian aggression, including using the rostrum of the Security Council, puts our colleagues on the Security Council in an extremely uncomfortable position. This whipping up of hysteria does no less harm to Ukraine itself, whose president [Vladimir Zelensky], as you all heard, the other day asked Western countries not to whip up groundless hysteria around the presence of Russian troops on the border, because all this hype harms the Ukrainian economy. “We don’t need this panic,” Mr. Zelensky said. It seems to be needed by those who promote the theme of the mythical Russian threat,” Nebenzya said.

He also recalled that a number of high-ranking officials in Kiev have publicly spoken about the absence of a threat to Ukraine from Russia in recent weeks. The Ukrainian authorities “say in plain text that they do not see the activity” that the United States claims, the Russian envoy stated.

Nebenzia urged his colleagues not to allow the Security Council platform to be used “for the implementation of propaganda guidelines” of the West, as well as to “reaffirm commitment” to resolution 2202, which is “the international legal basis for an internal Ukrainian settlement.” The American initiative to hold the current meeting of the UN Security Council was described by the diplomat as “a provocative proposal.”

China does not see a threat to international peace and security in the current situation around Ukraine. Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN said.

“China cannot agree with this point of view,” the diplomat said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to the consideration of the situation around Ukraine. This meeting is being held at the initiative of the United States. Washington claims that the situation around Ukraine poses a threat to international peace and security.

“Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to launch any military actions,” Zhang Jun recalled. “And Ukraine has made it clear that it does not need a war.” “What, in such circumstances, is the main concern of the country (that is, the United States – approx. TASS) to insist that war is possible?” asked the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China in this regard. “What we urgently need now is quiet diplomacy, not megaphone diplomacy,” the diplomat stressed.

Washington claims that Moscow expressed its readiness to take military action against Kiev if its demands were not met. This version was presented by US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council on the situation around Ukraine.

“Recently, Russia has threatened military action if its demands are not met. If Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, none of us can say that we did not expect it. The consequences will be dire,” she said. According to her, Washington does not want the start of an armed confrontation over Ukraine, but is ready to give a decisive response if the situation escalates.

“We are looking for peace. We are looking for dialogue. We do not want confrontation, but we will act decisively, quickly and in unity if Russia makes a further invasion of Ukraine,” diplomat said.

She also made the assertion that Russia sent about 5,000 military personnel, air defense systems, special forces and short-range ballistic missiles to Belarus.

“Russia has deployed about 5,000 troops to Belarus, as well as short-range ballistic missiles, special forces and air defense batteries,” she said.

France hopes that European countries will be “fully involved” in resolving the situation around Ukraine. This was stated on Monday at a meeting of the UN Security Council by France’s Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere.

“France supports all eff-orts to hold a dialogue on all existing platforms, and we hope that European cou-ntries will be fully involved in it,” the French permanent representative said.

The next meeting of political advisers in the Normandy format is planned in the near future in Berlin, he said.

UK Ambassador James Kariuki at the Security Council meeting said that today, over 100,000 Russian troops are massed on Ukraine’s borders. They are equipped with tanks, armoured vehicles, rocket artillery, and short-range ballistic missiles. They are supported by Russian air and maritime long-range strike capabilities. This is not a routine deployment. This is the largest military build-up in Europe in decades.

In the best case scenario, the scale of the Russian forces assembled on three sides of Ukraine is deeply destabilising. In the worst case, it is preparation for a military invasion of a sovereign country. We are committed to a constructive dialogue if Russia is genuine about finding a diplomatic solution.