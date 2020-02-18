UN chief administers polio drops to children in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Tuesday has visited Kindergarten in Lahore and administered polio drops to the children.

According to details, the kids presented bouquets to the UN chief on his arrival. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was also present on the occasion.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, UNSG Antonio Guterres commended the brave polio vaccine workers — mostly women — working to stamp out polio in Pakistan.

“Important gains have been made, but we need a concerted push to eradicate this awful disease,” he added.