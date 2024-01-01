UN chief calls strikes on Beirut and Tehran ‘dangerous escalation’

NEW YORK (AFP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced strikes on Beirut and Tehran as a “dangerous escalation,” after Israel targeted a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas said its political chief was killed in Iran.

“The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza” and “the release of all Israeli hostages,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.