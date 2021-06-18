UN chief Guterres appointed for second term

NEW YORK (AA): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appointed on Friday to a second term in office by the General Assembly.

Speaking in the General Assembly hall, Guterres reflected on the “solemn moment,” telling member states he is “deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me.”

“Serving the United Nations is an immense privilege and the most noble duty,” he said. “We are truly at a crossroads with consequential choices before us, paradigms are shifting, old orthodoxies are being flipped and we are writing our own history with the choices we make right now. It can go either way: break down and perpetual crisis, or break through and a prospect of a greener, safer and better future for all.”

Guterres will begin his second five year term on Jan. 1, 2022.