UN chief Guterres urges end to bloodshed in Syria

NEW YORK (Reuters): There is an urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Syria and a return to a UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

He urged “all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people” of Syria and said all parties are obligated to protect civilians.

Recent fighting in Syria’s northwest has displaced more than 280,000 people, the United Nations World Food Program said in a post on X on Thursday.

In a sudden flare-up in Syria’s 13-year civil conflict, “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” and allied fighters last week launched a lightning offensive from their bastion in the northwest, marching on neighboring Aleppo province and taking the country’s second city from government control.