UN chief hails efforts to keep Iran nuclear deal alive

Monitoring Desk

GENEVA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed international effort to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, after the U.S.’ controversial withdrawal from the agreement.

“I welcome all actions, by the European Union and others, to work with Iran to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Guterres said at a speech at Geneva University laying out the UN’s disarmament agenda.

“Agreements like these, between countries and groups of countries, are essential to global peace and security,” he said.

Saying the use of chemical weapons in Syria was a crime under international law and their widespread use “may also constitute a crime against humanity,” Guterres added: “The [UN] Security Council has failed to meet its responsibility to ensure accountability for these attacks.”

Decrying the return of “Cold war tensions,” Guterres said: “Global military spending and arms competition are increasing, particularly in the most dangerous parts of the world. More than $1.7 trillion dollars was spent last year on arms and armies – the highest level since the fall of the Berlin Wall. That is around 80 times the amount needed for global humanitarian aid.”

“Today, the total elimination of nuclear weapons remains our priority, to which I reaffirm my commitment. But efforts to achieve this goal are in a state of severe crisis. Our world is going backwards,” he said. “Some 15,000 nuclear weapons remain stockpiled around the world. Hundreds are ready to be launched within minutes. We are one mechanical, electronic, or human error away from a catastrophe that could eradicate entire cities from the map,” he warned. Guterres also appealed to Russia and the U.S. to resolve their dispute over a treaty to take new steps towards reducing nuclear stockpiles. “Disarmament concerns every country, and all weapons, from hand grenades to H-bombs,” he said.

Saying that with the exception of North Korea, all governments have upheld the moratorium on nuclear tests for the past two decades, Guterres added: “I appeal for states that have not yet done so to join the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty without delay. We need to preserve the valuable gains we have made, even as we forge new understandings and agreements.” (AA)

