UN Chief lauds Pakistan’s role in global peacekeeping efforts

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appreciated Pakistan’s role towards maintenance of international peace and security in the form of its UN Peacekeeping contributions.

During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in New York, the UN Secretary General also recognized Pakistan’s active engagement at the United Nations.

On the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges, including peace and security, development and climate change.

He underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council , while highlighting Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter, including UN peacekeeping efforts.

Ishaq Dar called for a just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

Condemning Israel’s atrocities against Palestinian people, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for a two-state solution, with a viable, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Ishaq Dar also highlighted cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan and called for the UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to provide humanitarian support to the millions of destitute people in Afghanistan and to promote its economic development, including through implementing connectivity projects between Central Asia and Pakistan through Afghanistan.