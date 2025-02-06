UN Chief Warns Trump Against Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 5 – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned President Donald Trump on Wednesday against actions that could lead to ethnic cleansing in Gaza. His remarks came after Trump suggested Palestinians relocate elsewhere and proposed a U.S. takeover of the war-ravaged enclave.

“In seeking solutions, we must not exacerbate the problem. Upholding international law is crucial, and it is imperative to prevent any form of ethnic cleansing,” Guterres stated during a pre-scheduled meeting of a U.N. committee.