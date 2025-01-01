UN concerned by Israel’s ‘war fighting’ methods in West Bank

GENEVA (AFP): The United Nations voiced serious concerns Friday over the Israeli military’s use of force during its raid this week in the West Bank, including methods “developed for war fighting.”

The Israeli military this week launched a raid in the Jenin area, a hotbed of Palestinian militancy, days into a ceasefire in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“We are deeply concerned by the use of unlawful lethal force in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank,” UN human rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told a media briefing in Geneva.

“The deadly Israeli operations in recent days raise serious concerns about unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including methods and means developed for war fighting, in violation of international human rights law, norms and standards applicable to law enforcement operations.

“This includes multiple airstrikes and apparently random shooting at unarmed residents attempting to flee or find safety.”

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has called for Israel to adopt and enforce rules of engagement that are fully in line with applicable human rights norms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the objective of the operation, dubbed “Iron Wall,” was to “eradicate terrorism” in the area.

Kheetan said the UN rights office had verified that at least 12 Palestinians had been killed and 40 injured by Israeli security forces since Tuesday, adding that most of them were reportedly unarmed.

He called for all killings in a law enforcement context to be thoroughly and independently investigated.

“Those responsible for unlawful killings must be held to account,” the spokesman added.

Kheetan said that following the Gaza ceasefire announcement, Israeli settlers in the West Bank had been “attacking Palestinian villages and stoning vehicles,” with houses and cars torched.

“We are also concerned by repeated comments from some Israeli officials about plans to expand settlements further still, in a fresh breach of international law. We recall again that the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into territories it occupies also amounts to a war crime,” he said.

“We call for an immediate end to the violence in the West Bank. We also call on all parties, including third States with influence, to do everything in their power to ensure peace is achieved in the region.”