UN ‘concerned’ over ‘extensive violations’ of Syria sovereignty, Israeli strikes

NEW YORK (AFP): UN chief Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” over “extensive violations” of Syrian sovereignty, and by Israeli strikes on the country, his spokesman said Thursday.

Guterres “is deeply concerned by the recent and extensive violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary-General is particularly concerned over the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Syria,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He stressed “the urgent need to de-escalate violence on all fronts, throughout Syria,” following hundreds of Israeli strikes against Syrian military assets in the past days.

Israel claims to have targeted everything from chemical weapons stores to air defenses to keep them out of rebel hands.

Since president Basher Al-Assad’s ouster, Israel, which borders Syria, has sent troops into a buffer zone on the east of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, in a move the UN has said violates a 1974 armistice.

Guterres urges “the parties to the Agreement to uphold their obligations under this instrument, including by ending all unauthorized presence in the area of separation and refraining from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability in Golan,” Dujarric said.

Blinken asks Erdogan for protection of civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Syrian civilians need to be protected after Ankara-backed Islamists overthrew the Damascus government.

The top US diplomat met late Thursday for more than an hour with Erdogan at a lounge at the airport of the capital Ankara, moments after the Turkish leader saw off Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban.

Blinken “reiterated the importance of all actors in Syria respecting human rights, upholding international humanitarian law, and taking all feasible steps to protect civilians, including members of minority groups”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Turkey has emphasised its security concerns following the upheaval in Syria, where it has been fighting a Kurdish-led force that Washington backs as a key player in the fight against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists.

After years of stalemate, the Islamist movement Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group last weekend toppled Syria’s iron-fisted leader Bashar al-Assad, a secular-oriented member of the minority Alawite community.

Blinken told Erdogan of “the need to ensure the coalition to defeat ISIS (IS) can continue to execute its critical mission”, Miller said.

Speaking before his departure to Turkey on a stop in Jordan, Blinken acknowledged “real and clear interests” by Turkey about the PKK, the Kurdish fighters that Ankara links to Syrian Kurdish guerrillas.

“At the same time, again, we want to avoid sparking any kinds of additional conflicts inside of Syria,” Blinken told reporters in Aqaba, Jordan.

“And part of that also has to be ensuring that ISIS doesn’t rear its ugly head again. And critical to making sure that doesn’t happen is the so-called SDF, the Syrian Democratic Forces, that we’ve been supporting,” he said, referring to the Kurdish-led forces.

Blinken, who leaves office next month following Donald Trump’s election victory, has called for an “inclusive” process to form Syria’s next government, with respect for all communities.