UN condemns latest ban on women’s employment

KABUL (Khaama Press): The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the ban on Afghan females working with the UN in Nangarhar province on Wednesday.

“I strongly condemn the prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from working in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province,” Antonio Guterres said in a tweet.

He stressed that the prohibition on female workers would undermine the ability to deliver life-saving aid to the most needful people of Afghanistan, including women and children.

“If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it,” he added.

Earlier, the UN condemned prohibiting female workers from working and said the organization could not operate without its female staff.

“We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff,” UNAMA said on Twitter.

On the other hand, UN officials asked the Taliban authorities to clarify a ban that prevents its female staff from working in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

“Our colleagues on the ground at the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the UN from working,” said a spokesperson for the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric.

He added, “We expect to have more meetings with the de facto authorities in Kabul, seeking clarity.”

However, despite massive criticism by domestic and international organisations, the de facto authorities have increased the impressive policy on women’s education and work.